EU Charts New Anti-Corruption, Sustainability Rules

Law360, London (March 11, 2021, 4:53 PM GMT) -- European Union lawmakers have endorsed plans for new legislation that will penalize companies tainted with corruption, have poor human rights or fall short on climate sustainability standards. The European Parliament voted on Wednesday in favor of a report on due diligence rules that will also guarantee that victims of such corporate infringements will be able to take companies to court under EU law. Victims could include people caught up in forced labor or whose employment rights are abused in a company's supply chain. Under the planned legislation, businesses will need to identify and address aspects of all their operations linked to...

