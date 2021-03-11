BIP Digs In, Still Values Inter Pipeline At $6B In 'Hostile' Bid

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 8:14 PM EST) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners said Thursday it's still committed to buying Canadian energy infrastructure firm Inter Pipeline in an unsolicited bid valuing it at roughly CA$7.08 billion ($5.62 billion), despite the target business urging investors earlier this week to rebuff the deal. Inter Pipeline Ltd. warned its investors Tuesday not to accept the Feb. 22 offer from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP as the "hostile bid significantly undervalues" the company. However, the asset manager said Thursday its proposal is based on publicly available information and offers a significant premium to Burnet Duckworth- and Dentons Canada-advised Inter Pipeline's undisturbed trading levels as well as to...

