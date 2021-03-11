Feds Say Southern Coal Violating Agreement, Must Pay $3.2M

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 2:09 PM EST) -- The federal government told a Virginia federal court Thursday that Southern Coal Corp. and affiliated entities have repeatedly failed to comply with environmental laws despite entering into an agreement to do so years ago and have not paid a roughly $3.2 million penalty they owe. The government asked the federal court to force Southern Coal and certain affiliates to pay the penalty and to work to ensure sites in Tennessee are in compliance with the Clean Water Act. "The defendants have a long history of CWA violations and noncompliance with the requirements of the [consent decree]," the federal government said of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS