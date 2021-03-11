Georgetown Law Prof Fired For Remark About Black Students

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 4:24 PM EST) -- Georgetown University Law Center has fired a professor after a recorded video call surfaced of her making derogatory remarks about Black students, and a second professor on the call has been placed on administrative leave, according to a Thursday statement by Bill Treanor, the school's dean. Treanor announced in an email to the Georgetown Law community, which was obtained by Law360 Pulse, that he has terminated the school's relationship with adjunct law professor Sandra Sellers and had placed adjunct professor David Batson on administrative leave pending an investigation. On Wednesday, the video of the call between Sellers and Batson began making...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS