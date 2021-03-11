Fed. Circ. OKs Nix Of 'Medicinal' Cinnamon Patent App

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 9:05 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's rejection of a patent application on a "chewable consumable" that contains a "medicinal dose" of cinnamon to be used as an appetite suppressant, finding the claimed use to be obvious due to prior art. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel said that the PTAB did not err in affirming an examiner's decision to reject Mark Gorris' application as being obvious in light of a U.S. patent application known as Nair and other earlier references. The board had found that Nair explicitly identified cinnamon as an ingredient with health...

