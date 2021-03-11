Senate OKs Drug Exclusivity Change To Boost Generics

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 9:13 PM EST) -- The Senate has easily approved two bipartisan bills meant to lower prescription drug prices by boosting generics and biosimilars, including one proposal to tighten eligibility for the new drug exclusivity period during which innovators can avoid competition. The Ensuring Innovation Act would codify the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's efforts to award exclusivity based on the "active moiety" rather than the "active ingredient," limiting when drug companies can get new exclusivity periods related to existing drugs and avoid competition from generic versions. It passed the Senate on Wednesday by unanimous consent, meaning no senator objected to its approval. "We must lower...

