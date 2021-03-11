DC Circ. Skeptical That Merging Bargaining Units Was Illegal

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 8:44 PM EST) -- Two D.C. Circuit judges appeared unconvinced Thursday that steel services company Stein Inc. unlawfully squeezed out two unions after merging three separate bargaining units into one represented solely by an affiliate of the International Union of Operating Engineers. IUOE Local 18, Laborers Local 534 and Teamsters Local 100 had been representing workers for TMS International Inc. for about four years before Stein in 2017 replaced the company as the contractor performing scrap reclamation, slag removal and processing of slag at an Ohio steel plant. Stein selected IUOE Local 18 because it represented a majority of the TMS employees performing the work, according...

