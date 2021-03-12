5 Risk Areas For Banks One Year Into The COVID-19 Crisis

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 5:11 PM EST) -- The banking industry has weathered the initial shock of the coronavirus pandemic and is holding steady one year later, but financial institutions still face significant legal risks tied to borrower accommodations, small business relief lending and cybersecurity. Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization's declaration that COVID-19 was a pandemic, an announcement that came as the virus panicked financial markets and sent federal regulators scrambling to cushion the economic blow. Even though the coronavirus has since left a devastating trail of lost lives and hardship in its wake, some of the worst initial fears of a banking sector...

