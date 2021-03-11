CBD Maker Says Ex-CEO Treated Company As 'Personal ATM'

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 8:17 PM EST) -- Cannabidiol venture CBD of Denver Inc. has filed suit against its former CEO in Delaware's Chancery Court, saying he tried to transfer 90 million shares of the company to himself while treating it as his "personal ATM." In Wednesday's complaint urging the court to block the transfer, CBD of Denver said that William F. Veve's ties to the company were severed "under a cloud of suspicious activity," and that his ownership of any company stock is disputed. The shares, which he issued to himself while he was CEO, president and sole director of the company, don't seem to have been issued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS