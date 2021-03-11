Appellate Judges Tell Trade Bar: Get Back To Basics

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 4:07 PM EST) -- Two Federal Circuit judges on Thursday urged trade attorneys to simplify their brief writing when it comes time to argue appeals, stressing that the technical complexities of trade law should be explained at a more basic level. Trade attorneys occupy a unique position in the legal profession, working in a highly complex area of the law that is litigated mostly in a forum devoted solely to untangling it: the U.S. Court of International Trade. But Federal Circuit Judge Todd M. Hughes told the bar that the game changes when cases advance to the appellate level. Speaking at a panel hosted by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS