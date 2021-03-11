SD Pot Advocates Tell Justices Ballot Fight Hurts Elections

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 9:59 PM EST) -- In the fight over a South Dakota ballot measure that legalized marijuana, advocates for the voter-approved constitutional amendment have told the state's Supreme Court that undoing the will of the voters would impair future elections. In opening briefs on Wednesday appealing a South Dakota circuit court's ruling to toss Amendment A, the measure's supporters argued that state residents have a protected right to pass laws and change the state's constitution. Allowing a lawsuit to nullify a ballot measure that passed with the majority of the vote would set a precedent for challenging every election outcome in court, the group said....

