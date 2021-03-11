When To Refuse Answering A UK Investigator's Question

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 6:02 PM EST) -- Last month's U.K. Supreme Court decision in R (on the application of KBR Inc.) v. Director of the Serious Fraud Office[1] — which held that a foreign company cannot be compelled pursuant to Section 2(3) of the Criminal Justice Act to produce documents held overseas — has reawakened interest in the compulsory powers of criminal law enforcement agencies. This article considers the issue — which fell outside the Supreme Court's remit — of when a person can lawfully refuse to answer questions in a compelled interview. Compelled interviews are creatures of statute. The SFO director is empowered by Section 2 of...

