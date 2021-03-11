Kaiser Unit Beats 'Underperforming' Worker's Retaliation Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 8:09 PM EST) -- A Kaiser Permanente unit defeated a Maryland federal lawsuit Thursday from a benefits specialist who said complaining about inappropriate comments from a manager and taking medical leave got him fired, in a ruling that said the company didn't have to keep an "underperforming" worker on staff. U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm granted summary judgment to Kaiser Permanente Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States Inc., saying that although benefits specialist Roberto Marley established the early stages of a Title VII retaliation case, he failed to show that Kaiser did not have a legitimate reason for giving him the boot....

