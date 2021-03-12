Microsoft Server Hack Sparks Debate On Victim Expectations

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 9:12 PM EST) -- Following a cyberattack on Microsoft's Exchange email servers by hacking crews that the software giant says target law firms and defense contractors, some cybersecurity pros are calling for companies to put in place safeguards that would apply even if their vendors are hacked. The potential looting of victim companies' email files by threat actors whom Microsoft has linked to the Chinese government is yet another indication that any third-party vendor can be vulnerable to attack — even one of the world's biggest companies, cybersecurity experts say. A top White House official said Friday that the scope of these threat actors is still...

