Crypto Investment Firm Cred Inc. Gets Nods On Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 6:47 PM EST) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency investment firm Cred Inc. received court approval Thursday in Delaware for its Chapter 11 plan of liquidation that will create a trust to distribute the remaining assets of the debtor consisting of Bitcoin, cash and proceeds from potential causes of action. During a virtual confirmation hearing, debtor attorney James T. Grogan of Paul Hastings LLP said the plan was achieved through months of negotiations among stakeholders and was a positive result given the reports of mismanagement that plagued the company prior to its bankruptcy filing. "This has been a challenging case from the beginning, and we're deeply appreciative of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS