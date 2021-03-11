LG Chem Beats Suit Over Genetic Database License, For Now

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 11:35 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge on Thursday granted LG Chem's bid to dismiss a breach of contract suit over a genetic database licensing agreement, finding that several claims against LG are time-barred and that a genomics company lacks the authority to enforce the agreement. In a 19-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika axed India-based Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd.'s suit against LG Chem, finding that a number of Ocimum's claims were raised too late and that Ocimum's U.S. subsidiary — rather than Ocimum itself — is the assignee to the licensing agreement in question. Though Judge Noreika said that the court did not find support for...

