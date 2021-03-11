Travelers Off The Hook For Forge's $5M Cleanup Costs

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 7:29 PM EST) -- A forge company waited too long to try to force Travelers Casualty & Surety Co. to cover $5 million in losses from oil contamination under lost insurance policies first initiated decades ago, an Ohio federal judge said Thursday. Granting a summary judgment motion by Travelers, U.S. District Judge Kathleen B. Burke said that Canton Drop Forge Inc. appeared to know about potential pollution issues related to oil contaminants in its retention wastewater basins, also known as ponds, but failed to notify the insurer about those potential concerns for years. While the full policy contracts have been lost to time, Judge Burke...

