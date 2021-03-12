Cleveland Clinic Beats Interpreter's Religious Bias Suit

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 6:16 PM EST) -- A part-time Arabic interpreter's claims that he was passed up for a permanent job at the Cleveland Clinic because of his religion — and lost work when he complained — lacked enough evidence to sustain his suit against the medical center, an Ohio federal court has found. U.S. District Judge Christopher Boyko on Thursday granted summary judgment to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Osama Makar's religious discrimination and retaliation case, calling Makar's evidence for his claims "the very definition of hearsay." Makar, a Coptic Christian, had argued that the Cleveland Clinic passed him over for a full-time interpreting position in favor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS