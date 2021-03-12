NLRB Withdraws Pending Rule Blocking Grad Student Unions

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 9:24 AM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board said Friday that it's withdrawing a near-final rule that would have blocked student teaching assistants from forming unions, letting stand Obama-era policy extending union rights to student workers at private colleges and universities. The board is pulling the rule "in order to focus its limited resources on competing agency priorities, including the adjudication of unfair labor practice and representation cases currently in progress," the agency said in a news release. The rule, which the board proposed in draft form in September 2019, was close to completion in December, according to a regulatory road map the agency...

