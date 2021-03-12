Gov't Calls For Pension Plans To Share Data On UK Fraud

Law360, London (March 12, 2021, 11:48 AM GMT) -- It is "imperative" that pension schemes start sharing information on scams, the government has said, as it called for them to join an industry body working to collect intelligence on criminals. Pensions Minister Guy Opperman said in a letter to retirement schemes that the long-term savings industry must do more to tackle the problem. Reports of scams are on the rise as crooks take advantage of employees with financial worries amid the pandemic, persuading them to put their savings into investment plans that can turn out to be fraudulent. The Pension Scams Industry Group, a voluntary body, is working with credit fraud...

