AML Watchdogs List 8 Red Flags For Bank Money Laundering

Law360, London (March 12, 2021, 3:50 PM GMT) -- Anti-money laundering watchdogs have listed eight "risk indicators" in financial transactions that could detect signs of money laundering in everyday business transactions using bank accounts, including tip-offs such as late changes to payment details or trades consistently coming just under reporting thresholds. An AML report by the Financial Action Task Force and the Egmont Group — a global platform for cooperation between financial intelligence units — released on Thursday sets out how bank compliance staff can detect possible cases of money laundering by criminals disguising their dirty money through account transactions. Crooks typically import and export products, but the goal is to...

