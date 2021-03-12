Accounting Watchdog Probes Deloitte Audits Of Car Dealer

Law360, London (March 12, 2021, 12:31 PM GMT) -- Britain's accountancy regulator said on Friday that it is probing Deloitte's audits of a car dealership that revealed a £19 million ($26 million) hole in the company's accounts. The Financial Reporting Council said it has started an investigation into audits by Deloitte LLP of the financial statements of Lookers PLC for the years ending December 2017 and 2018. The investigation will be conducted by the watchdog's enforcement division. The British dealership highlighted potentially fraudulent transactions in March 2020 and said it had disclosed details of its internal control and audit processes to the FCA. Lookers delayed publishing its annual financial report...

