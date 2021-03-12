Manhattan DA Vance Says He Won't Seek Reelection

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 9:17 AM EST) -- Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. on Friday said he will not seek reelection to a fourth term in office, a widely expected move that opens the door for several other candidates who have announced their intention to replace him. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., shown here in February 2020, said Friday he will not seek reelection. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) In a memorandum to prosecutors and staff that was made public on Friday, Vance said that representing the people of New York has been the privilege of a lifetime. "Today, I'm writing to let you know that I will not...

