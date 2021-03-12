NY AG Says State Assembly Inquiry Won't Sway Cuomo Probe

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 3:27 PM EST) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday her office's investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo won't be swayed by a separate inquiry into the matter by the New York Assembly, which will also probe the governor's handling of nursing home deaths. Lawmakers in Albany announced Thursday that they had begun a formal impeachment inquiry into accusations made against Cuomo by six women who claim he sexually harassed them or bullied them, a process that could lead to his removal from office. In a statement, James distanced her office from the legislature's efforts. "Today's action by the New...

