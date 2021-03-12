Law360's Pro Say: The Trial Of Derek Chauvin

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 9:07 PM EST) -- Jury selection began this week in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer whose videotaped killing of George Floyd last year sparked nationwide protests over police brutality and a broader reckoning over racial injustice. This Week Ep. 191: The Trial of Derek Chauvin Your browser does not support the audio element. Law360 reporter Cara Bayles, who is covering the trial, joins the Pro Say podcast this week to give us an inside peek at the key players, jury selection and the legal questions at play in the closely watched case. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS