Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Skadden, Kirkland Guide Co.'s $1B Sale Of Medical Device Biz

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- Medical products and drug distributor Cardinal Health said Friday that it's agreed to sell its medical device business to private equity firm Hellman & Friedman for roughly $1 billion, in a deal guided by Skadden and Kirkland.

Cardinal Health, steered by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, said in a news release that it was offloading its Cordis business to Kirkland & Ellis LLP-led Hellman & Friedman LLC to focus on "strategic growth areas" as the unit has faced lawsuits over an anti-blood-clotting device. Healthcare investors, including a KKR unit, also plan to invest in Cordis, according to the statement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!