2nd Circ. Judge, 72, Dies A Week After Retirement

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 4:06 PM EST) -- Second Circuit Judge Peter W. Hall died at age 72 on Thursday, exactly a week after he took senior status following nearly 17 years on the court and decades as a leading Vermont attorney. Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Debra Ann Livingston announced Judge Hall's death in a tribute to a "thoughtful and humane jurist" who came to the bench after serving as Vermont's U.S. attorney, the state bar association's president and after co-founding a prominent law firm. "Judge Hall was committed to public service and taught us all by his example. He was a kind and very dear friend," Judge Livingston...

