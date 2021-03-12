Fed. Circ. Calls Route To PTAB Denial Appeals 'Very Narrow'

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 10:13 PM EST) -- Appellate review of Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions not to review patents due to a looming district court trial is only possible when there are "colorable constitutional claims," the Federal Circuit ruled Friday, rejecting an appeal from Mylan it said didn't present such issues. Mylan, which lost its bid to challenge a Janssen schizophrenia drug patent, was the latest company to ask the Federal Circuit to review the PTAB's controversial practice of denying review of patents based on the status of district court litigation. Like the previous mandamus petitions, the Federal Circuit denied this one — and suggested few like...

