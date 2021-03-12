Fed. Circ. Affirms Letting J&J Reveal Manufacturer In IP Row

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 10:47 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday upheld a decision allowing a Johnson & Johnson unit to disclose the manufacturer allegedly partnering with a private equity-owned rival on products that are accused of infringing one of its orthopedic patents, rejecting an argument that the information was a trade secret. The three-judge panel dealt Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Inc. a loss in its appeal of a 2019 ruling from Florida U.S. District Judge Harvey Schlesinger, who found the absence of a confidentiality agreement between VOI and its manufacturer meant that J&J unit DePuy Orthopaedics Inc. was free to add the company to DePuy's amended complaint....

