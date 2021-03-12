Nev. Justices Say Insurer Can Recoup Costs From Implant Co.

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 6:26 PM EST) -- Nautilus Insurance Co. can recoup the money it spent to defend a medical implant company in a suit over a soured business partnership, a split Nevada high court said Thursday in ruling that the insurer is entitled to reimbursement because a judge found it never owed coverage in the first place. Responding to a certified question from a Ninth Circuit panel, the Nevada Supreme Court in a 4-3 opinion paved the way for Nautilus to recover the $500,000 it paid to defend Access Medical LLC and manager Robert Clark Wood II in the underlying action brought by Wood's former business partner,...

