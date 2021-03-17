Long Hours, Pressure Led To Amazon Union Push, Sens. Told

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A worker at an Amazon warehouse at the center of a high-profile union drive spoke Wednesday at a Senate Budget Committee hearing on wealth inequality, attributing the organizing effort to discontent over what she described as grueling work conditions and oppressive oversight. Jennifer Bates, a Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse worker, testified that Amazon.com tracks workers' productivity in minute detail during 10-hour shifts aside from twice-daily 30-minute breaks that scarcely provide workers time to recover from hours spent moving orders through the sprawling facility. The work "feels like a nine-hour intense workout every day," Bates said. "We first started talking about unionizing one day...

