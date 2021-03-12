Who's Who In The Field Vying To Replace Manhattan DA Vance

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 10:26 PM EST) -- Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. on Friday confirmed long-held suspicions that he will not seek reelection to a fourth term, clearing the way for a successor to emerge from a crowded field of candidates. Here, Law360 takes a look at the host of Democratic hopefuls who are in competition to replace Vance when his terms ends Dec. 31. Tahanie Aboushi Aboushi, an activist and civil rights attorney at the Aboushi Law Firm in New York, is running as a progressive and has pledged to end mass incarceration, decriminalize sex work and tear down what she calls the "police, prosecutor and...

