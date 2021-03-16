Federal Judiciary Seeks 79 New Judgeships Nationwide

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 1:12 PM EDT) -- The federal judiciary on Tuesday urged Congress to create 77 new district judgeships and two new circuit judgeships to handle heavy caseloads that have surged since the last comprehensive expansion of the judiciary in 1990. The Judicial Conference of the United States said the efficient administration of justice requires new district judgeships in 13 states across the country — with more than half slated for California, Texas and Florida — while making eight other temporary district judgeships permanent and adding two seats to the Ninth Circuit. The request by the conference, a policymaking group of federal judges from courts around the...

