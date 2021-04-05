Titan Of The Plaintiffs Bar: Kessler Topaz's Sharan Nirmul

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 9:17 AM EDT) -- Growing up in South Africa in the thick of apartheid, Sharan Nirmul didn't realize becoming a lawyer was an achievable career path until years after he immigrated to the U.S. and began pursuing an undergraduate degree. Sharan Nirmul Kessler Topaz Why He Loves Litigation: "Especially as a plaintiff's lawyer, you are ultimately the storyteller, and the defense is poking holes in the story." "As an immigrant to this country, you don't really have a good sense of the different career paths that exist. Like someone who's grown up around lawyers knows that this is what you need to do to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS