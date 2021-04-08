Titan Of The Plaintiffs Bar: Reid Collins' William T. Reid IV

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 9:39 AM EDT) -- Building a new firm from the ground up in the last decade, William T. Reid IV of Reid Collins & Tsai LLP has used unconventional tactics in his client representations that have earned him big wins and the respect of colleagues and adversaries alike. William T. Reid IV Reid Collins & Tsai On the firm's atmosphere of collaboration: "Everybody on the team, from top to bottom, has their say and ultimately contributes to the result. My one skill is I usually can identify the best idea. And it is very infrequently my idea." With a hand-picked team of attorneys that put...

