DC Circ. Seems Unlikely To Undo DOE Grid Info Security Rule

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 4:58 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit appeared unlikely to overturn a U.S. Department of Energy rule governing when the agency can withhold certain electric grid information from public records requests after two judges said during oral arguments Friday that a group of scientists hadn't demonstrated how they've been injured by the regulation. U.S. Circuit Judges Gregory G. Katsas and Laurence H. Silberman both expressed strong doubts that the group challenging the rule, the Union of Concerned Scientists, has Article III standing to challenge the DOE's criteria and procedures for the designation of critical electric infrastructure information. According to the judges, the group hasn't shown...

