4th Circ. Swats Away Ex-Md. Cop's Bid To Revive Bias Suit

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 7:53 PM EST) -- A Black former Annapolis, Maryland, police officer can't take race and disability bias claims to a jury since he failed to show that the city's decision to fire him while a knee injury knocked him out of commission was illegally rooted in bias, the Fourth Circuit held Friday. A three-judge panel let stand a 2018 ruling by U.S. District Judge Beth P. Gesner awarding summary judgment to the city and its police department over claims by former officer Jason Thomas that he was unlawfully fired and otherwise mistreated because he is Black and had suffered an on-the-job-injury. "We … agree with...

