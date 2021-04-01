Titan Of The Plaintiffs Bar: Grant's Elizabeth Graham

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Today, she's taking on big names like Bayer, securing multimillion-dollar settlements for people and families injured by alleged product defects and negligence. But Elizabeth Graham of Grant & Eisenhofer PA started her career on the other side of the table, defending companies against the same sorts of claims she now champions on behalf of her clients. Elizabeth Graham Grant & Eisenhofer Why She Became a Plaintiffs Attorney: "It's putting faces and names together. Real human beings with real stories. I don't meet my clients in boardrooms anymore. I meet them in their living rooms, or at Applebee's." Despite the unprecedented burdens of...

