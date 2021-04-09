Titan Of The Plaintiffs Bar: Salvi Schostok's Patrick A. Salvi

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Almost 40 years after founding Salvi Schostok & Pritchard PC, and with more than $1.5 billion in verdicts and settlements under his firm's belt, trial attorney Patrick A. Salvi still loves few things more than the chance to argue for his clients in court. Patrick A. Salvi Salvi Schostok & Pritchard On His Firm's Work Ethic: "That's when you know that you've built a really successful firm, when it operates very, very productively, even without your having to micromanage things." Even in 2020, with chances to stand face-to-face with a jury drastically limited by COVID-19 safety protocols, Salvi and his firm...

