Some Early Merger Clearances Allowed, Agencies Say

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 9:42 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday that enforcers will still allow mergers to clear the review process early in certain situations, despite suspension of the usually common practice last month for a review of the procedures. Maribeth Petrizzi, acting director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, and Heather M. Johnson, the bureau's acting deputy director, wrote a post on the commission's competition policy blog addressing last month's suspension of the so-called early termination process. The agencies have described the open-ended suspension as temporary, but the move surprised the bar and sparked harsh criticism from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS