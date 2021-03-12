MoFo Trims But Can't Beat Female Attys' Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 11:33 PM EST) -- Several claims from two former Morrison & Foerster LLP lawyers who allege they faced hostility for taking advantage of the company's maternity leave policy survived a summary judgment bid while other claims were nixed, according to a California federal judge's order unsealed Friday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley found that all but one of the sets of claims brought by Sherry William, including gender and maternity discrimination, wrongful termination, unfair competition and Family Medical Leave Act violations, were strong enough to withstand MoFo's bid for a summary judgment win. Parts of Joshua Klayman's claims, including Title VII discrimination, FMLA violations...

