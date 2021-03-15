FCA Says 200K Firms Affected By Landmark Insurance Ruling

Law360, London (March 15, 2021, 2:55 PM GMT) -- An estimated 200,000 customers with business interruption insurance policies could be affected as the result of a high-profile Supreme Court judgment in January, according to the Financial Conduct Authority. The regulator has published a list of 431 types of policy sold by insurers under a range of product names that could be applicable following its test case. But the FCA said that the success of any claim would depend on individual policy wordings and circumstances. The FCA launched litigation last year against eight insurers as it sought clarity on whether an estimated 370,000 small to midsized enterprises forced to close during the...

