Bartlit Beck Gets $54M Award Against Billionaire Confirmed

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has confirmed Bartlit Beck LLP's $54.6 million award against casino billionaire Kazuo Okada, ruling that the arbitrator didn't violate due process rights by awarding a default judgment to the firm after the gambling magnate missed an arbitration hearing. Bartlit Beck had sought confirmation of an arbitral award against Okada over a payment agreement for representation in a corruption suit, but Okada claimed the award was unfair due to medical conditions that prevented him from traveling to the hearing. In his Friday opinion and order, U.S. District Judge John F. Kness slammed Okada for calling the proceedings a...

