UK Targets Syrian Officials' Assets With Fresh Sanctions

Law360, London (March 15, 2021, 4:34 PM GMT) -- The U.K. imposed asset freezes and travel bans on top ranking allies of Syrian leader Bashar Assad on Monday, the first time it has targeted Damascus under its sanctions regime after leaving the European Union. Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad and Luna Al Shibl, an adviser to the Syrian president, are among six people hit with restrictions "to ensure they do not benefit from the U.K. in any way," the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said. "The individuals are all part of, or support, the regime, and are responsible for repressing the Syrian people or benefiting from their misery," the British...

