FCA Investigating Subprime Lender Over Flood Of Complaints

Law360, London (March 15, 2021, 3:29 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority is carrying out an investigation into the consumer credit unit of Provident Financial Group, the subprime lender said on Monday, after the company was flooded with complaints last year. The City watchdog is looking at the affordability checks that the company is required to carry out on potential borrowers before it agrees to provide them with loans. The FCA is also probing whether the company applied the findings of a recommendation by the Financial Ombudsman Service over its handling of complaints. "The appointment of investigators does not mean that the FCA has determined that rule breaches or any...

