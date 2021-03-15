HighPoint Resources Hits Ch. 11 After Failed Merger Attempt

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 10:53 AM EDT) -- Colorado-based oil and gas producer HighPoint Resources Corp. filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware bankruptcy court with a prepackaged plan to cut $625 million in debt by merging with Bonanza Creek Energy after an attempt to close the deal out of court failed in February. Oil drilling derricks sit in a lot outside Greeley, Colorado. On Sunday, oil and gas producer HighPoint Resources filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with a plan to cut $625 million in debt. (Michael Ciaglo/Bloomberg via Getty Images) In bankruptcy filings Sunday, HighPoint said it had been unable to get enough of its noteholders on board...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS