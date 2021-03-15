Hiring Struggles Didn't Excuse Outsourcing, NLRB Atty Says

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A unionized steel company's difficulty hiring workers at below-market wages in a tight labor market was not an excuse to duck its obligation to bargain before hiring nonunion subcontractors, a National Labor Relations Board attorney said in a new advice memo. In the memo released Friday, NLRB Division of Advice head Richard Bock told prosecutors in the agency's Pittsburgh office to bring a suit accusing Jersey Shore Steel Co. of violating its duty to bargain with the United Steelworkers. Among other things, Bock said the company's staffing issue did not justify its taking on subcontractors without bargaining because the purported crisis...

