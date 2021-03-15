Delaware's 2021 Bar Exam Will Be Held Remotely

Rose Krebs By

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 2:47 PM EDT) -- After the 2020 bar exam was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Delaware's Supreme Court announced Monday that this year's exam will be held virtually in July because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus.The court's Board of Bar Examiners said the 2021 bar exam will be administered online from July 26-28 using a format offered by the National Conference of Bar Examiners. The NCBE develops tests that are licensed by states, including a multistate bar exam, according to its website.Last year, Delaware postponed and then changed locations for its bar examdue to coronavirus concerns and heightened security measures required because of the pandemic.Following the cancellation, the Supreme Courtthat enabled many applicants to begin their legal careers, including making supervised court appearances.Under the court's order, eligible applicants are able to participate "in a variety of legal activities, including court appearances, under the supervision of an experienced Delaware lawyer until the 2021 Delaware bar exam is administered," according to a statement from the court. Such activities also include preparing documents, negotiating settlements, representing clients in mediation proceedings and giving legal advice.The NCBE reported on its website that some states held the bar exam as scheduled last year, several administered it online and others held it later in the year than initially planned.When the decision was made to cancel the First State's exam, Delaware's Supreme Court noted that nearly 60% of those who applied to take the 2020 exam were from out of state, including locations that had been considered COVID-19 hot spots or were subject to quarantine requirements at the time.The 2021 exam will "retain the traditional format of eight Delaware essay questions, two Multistate Performance Test (MPT) questions and 200 Multistate Bar Examination (MBE) questions," according to a Supreme Court statement.Applicants will take all three segments of this year's exam online using secure remote testing software, the statement said.The Supreme Court's Board of Bar Examiners is continuing to monitor pandemic projections and public health advisories, including the ongoing need for restrictions on in-person gatherings, the court said."The Supreme Court and the board believe that remote administration of the 2021 bar examination is the best approach to mitigating the continued risks associated with large gatherings during the pandemic," according to the statement.Information about the bar exam and filing deadlines is posted on the Board of Bar Examiners' website.--Editing by Kelly Duncan.

