Law360, London (March 15, 2021, 4:21 PM GMT) -- A woman has been handed a two-year suspended prison sentence and 100 hours of community service for an "audacious" attempt to defraud her insurer out of £400,000 ($554,000) by faking her husband's death, police in London said on Monday. Thuile Bhebhe was sentenced to a two-year jail term, suspended for two years, and ordered to do community service by Inner London Crown Court on March 15, City of London Police said. Bhebhe was also given a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement. The woman attempted to claim her husband's life insurance payout from Aviva PLC after submitting faked documents claiming he had died in Zimbabwe, according...

