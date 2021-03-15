Tool Co.'s Worker Rules Get Mixed Review From NLRB Judge

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Hardware retailer Harbor Freight Tools violated workers' organizing rights with broad rules blocking them from discussing personal information and soliciting union support on their own time, but not by limiting criticism on social media, a National Labor Relations Board judge said. Administrative Law Judge Gerald Etchingham said the confidentiality and nonsolicitation rules interfere with workers' rights under the National Labor Relations Act because they muzzle talk about wages, discipline and other key labor issues and blanketly bar organizing in work areas. But the social media policy is a legal-neutral rule under the board's rules test because it only blocks unsubstantiated and...

